Misty Landscape Assignment

Mt Rainier NP, Washington, USA by Scott Eliot

Mt Rainier NP, Washington, USA by Scott Eliot
Picture Story

Pacific Northwest storms have kept the peaks and deep green forests of the Cascades and Mt. Rainier NP under the constant influence of moisture. The late spring clearing and opening of alpine mountain roads across upper reaches of Mt. Rainier National Park created opportunity for a recent trip to scout and and capture this image during a brief clearing from the clouds and mist after the sun had set. No ones seen the Misty Mountain since!

