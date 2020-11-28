All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On my first trip ever to Mount Rainier National Park, the sky was full of clouds and rain. I unfortunately did not see Mount Rainier that day. But on my drive through the park, I saw some really beautiful scenery. In this photo, the clouds were blowing through a valley and across a ridgeline. They were hugging the ridgeline tightly, but in some of the clearings I was able to see some of the brilliant autumn colors along the hillside.