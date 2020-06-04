All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The early morning hours of August brings the Milky Way into alignment with Mt. Rainier from a vantage point along the Silver Forest trail on the Sunrise plateau of Mt. Rainier National Park in Washington State. With remnants of a passing summer storm dissipating, a night on the mountain seemed like a possibility to also view the Perseid meteor showers. The Perseids seemed to rain down across the sky at times only to be obscured by thick fog and mist blowing across the peaks and thru the valleys of the Sunrise area of Mt. Rainier NP. Here is a 2:30 am image through the Silver Forest Mist! Thanks for looking.