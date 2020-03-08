Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A day well spent hiking with my hubby and pupper in the Mt.Rainier National Park and decided to end this beautiful day by capturing the beautiful reflection of Mt.rainier.

Some wise man once said, "it is impossible to watch sunsets and not dream" and if there's a reflection in the frame, then it makes it even more beautiful & dreamy.