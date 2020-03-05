Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

2019 was a very heavy snow year in the Sierra Nevada of California. I needed to do an early backpacking trip in the Inyo National Forest in late July in an area I would take a larger group into in late August. After walking through many snowy suncups we found a few areas free of snow at Muriel Lake and we setup camp just in time to watch a beautiful sunset with the reflect of Mt. Muriel over the partially frozen lake.