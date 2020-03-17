Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spent a week in the Tetons and Yellowstone on a photo trip in 2017. Mt. Moran has been on my bucket list to photograph for years as its just an incredible place of extreme beauty specially in the fall. For a place so specular it was a quite challenging capture as it took 3 attempts to finally get a morning without cloud cover (hiding the mountains) or a blowing breeze (no reflection).

On the 3rd day, Mt. Moran was basked in perfect sunlight with a set of clouds in the valley, that soon enveloped Mt. Moran 10 minutes after this image was taken. Needless to say, it helps being a photographer that is optimistic, as some of the best captures are the ones you have to wait to happen.