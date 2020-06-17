All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The flat-topped mountains of southern Venezuela, called tepuis by the indigenous tribes inhabiting its surrounding rain forests, are a universe of its own. Their summits host endemic plants and animals found nowhere else on the planet. Each summit contains its own particular set of living elements. The climate alternate between wet and wettest, almost constantly shrouded in mist. These conditions have molded over eons a most intriguing landscape of rock formations and figures that inspired Arthur Conan Doyle to write The Lost World. This particular photograph was taken during an expedition to Mounts Roraima and Kukenan where we studied the biodiversity of these mountains. Three long days of hiking and rock clambering take you to these summits. From December through March you encounter less rain and the rivers are possible to wade and cross. The effort is rewarded by some of the best photographic opportunities ever.