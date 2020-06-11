All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a long walk into a nearby wilderness hut in Arthur's Pass National park, I went out hoping to capture a bright and colorful sunset. The conditions were not to be and I was therefore forced to try and be a little more creative. Thankfully I had packed my 70-200mm lens, a mistake I had made before and learnt from. Just after the sun had set I watched the fog rolling in over the ridge in front of Mt Isobel and realized it would make a nice long exposure monochrome image. The wind was problematic for such a large lens on a 30 second exposure so I was forced to get my camera as low to the ground as possible, behind a little ledge that provided some shelter. I took a few shots with this one coming out as the most spectacular.