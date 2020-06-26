Mt Etna, Linguaglossa, Sicily, Italy by Salvatore Cerruto

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken during my last trip on Mt. Etna, Sicily, Italy. My friends and me went there to take some picture of foliage. Suddenly when we where walking a misty fog surrounded us. In that momet I felt as in Lord of the Rings movie, I decided to take some pictures of that magic moment and I was waiting to find a hobbit just after the corner. I went there in November and that is the best period to take pictures of foliages on Mt. Etna, the weather is quite cold but not so cold, so you can enjoy a nice trip in that year period. Mt. Etna is just awesome in any time of the year, you can go there and find everything in the nature, even a glacier in a cave.