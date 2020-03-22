Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mount Chephren is one of the most impressive and imposing mountains you can see while driving up the Icefield Parkway along the Canadian Rockies. Rising 1600 vertical meters above Waterfowl Lake, it’s also one of the most photographed mountains in Banff National Park. The peak was named after Pharaoh Chephren, who was the fourth pharaoh of the Fourth Dynasty of Egypt, who was also the builder of the second of the three Great Pyramids.

The photo was taken during our summer roadtrip, I was mesmerized with the astounding beauty of the Canadian Rockies. With our stop at Waterfowl Lake, this pyramid-shaped mountain was so captivating even in a cloudy day. I decided to take a reflection shot in a low-angle perspective with emphasis of showing the glacier-feed-color-green-water.