Picture Story

Purple carpet, could be the title of this photo full of spring saffron. Every year I came in this place, they are more and more of them.

Even with wide angle lens 20mm on full frame, I had to take two photos and merge them together and also I use HDR technic because of sunset to get good exposure in foreground. The sunset is just in the right place in spring so its easy to make any kind of composition.