This image was captured on the west side of Mount Washington. I had been there before but the sky was overcast giving a soft light with no reflection. This is one of three ponds in this ares of Mount Washington. I have images of all three under different light conditions. On this day Aug. 2,2019 the light was great As I approached this pond an spotted the two rocks and the trees on the edge of the pond reflecting in the still water I new In found what I was looking. Camera on tripod, down low, create the composition, get focused and take the shot. I am pleased with the results. I should note, the road to these pond require a four wheel drive.