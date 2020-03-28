Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mount Rainier is located in Washington State and is the tallest peak in the Cascade Range. Even more impressive is that it is the most topographically prominent mountain in the lower 48 states, and one of the most prominent in the world. Add to that its dense glaciation, and you have one of the most photogenic mountains one will ever see.

In order to create a great reflection image, I headed out to the appropriately named Reflection Lake. The best time to go there is early in the morning, shortly after sunrise. The light on the mountain is much softer at this time, and the surface of the lake is smooth like glass due to the lack of wind. On this particular day there were some wispy clouds in the sky, which added to the appeal of the reflection in the lake.