User Icon
You are at:»»»Mount Rainier, Washington State, USA by Ted Forman

Mount Rainier, Washington State, USA by Ted Forman

Views: 641
Reflections Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mount Rainier is located in Washington State and is the tallest peak in the Cascade Range. Even more impressive is that it is the most topographically prominent mountain in the lower 48 states, and one of the most prominent in the world. Add to that its dense glaciation, and you have one of the most photogenic mountains one will ever see.

In order to create a great reflection image, I headed out to the appropriately named Reflection Lake. The best time to go there is early in the morning, shortly after sunrise. The light on the mountain is much softer at this time, and the surface of the lake is smooth like glass due to the lack of wind. On this particular day there were some wispy clouds in the sky, which added to the appeal of the reflection in the lake.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®