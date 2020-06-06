All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One August morning I left my home in southeastern Washington and drove 2 1/2 hours to Mount Rainier National Park in hope of getting an awesome photo of Mount Rainier. Upon my arrival at Reflection Lakes I was disappointed to see the mountain covered with mist and fog. I headed further up the road to the Paradise Visitor Center. From there I decided to hike some of the trails. While hiking I came upon this scene where the mist brought out the purple lupine wildflowers. The wildflowers and the scene were so striking with all the mist covering the mountain side I just new I had found a special spot. I stayed there for a long time just drinking in the scene before I continued hiking. No matter what the weather at Mount Rainier National Park there is always something beautiful to photograph there.