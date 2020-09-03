All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Here is an image I captured earlier this month while in Mount Rainier for my first time. My buddies Jesse, Ben, Tyler, Ray, and a few others decided we were all going to hike up to what I thought was a wild flower meadow of epic proportions. I realized after we arrived at the top that it was in fact NOT a meadow of wildflowers but a partially frozen tarn.

After bushwhacking and hiking vertically off trail sometimes using my hands, I set out to find a composition, like a dog on a hunt. But being someone who has not much interest in tarns, I doubled back down a few hundred feet to a patch of Lupine and fuzzy, seed stage Pasque flowers, or as I like to call them, Yoda heads.

The light and lenticular clouds made for a very special memory for me. It was to be the best light of a 7 day trip, with almost 40 miles hiked and very, very little sleep.