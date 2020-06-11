All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My plan was to travel to Mount Rainier National Park and shoot the world famous wildflowers the park is known. I departed early enough for my travels to hike away from the crowds and find a good composition before sunset. As we all know everything depends on the weather. When I arrived the weather was looking pretty good for a colorful sunset. Within 30 minutes of hiking the fog and clouds move in so fast I was astonished. If you've been in the wild enough times and experienced how quickly the weather can change, especially at 5400 feet (1650 meters) you always prepare for the worse and hope for the best. I hiked for another 30 minutes hoping the fog would lift and I'd capture a wonderful sunset filled with wildflowers and Mount Rainier as my back drop.

As you can see from my photo above the fog never lifted so I made the best of a beautiful misty evening on Mount Rainier. I practically had the entire area to myself because the fog discourage the tourists away. Luckily I scored a camping spot for 3 nights before I started my hike that day, giving me 2 more nights and two more days to capture that perfect Mount Rainier wildflower shot. I did accomplish a beautiful Mount Rainier wildflower shot … but that's for another story.