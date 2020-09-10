All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The summer of 2015 I spent four days camping at Mt Rainier National Park. Enjoying time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in this park is a wondrous way to relax and clear your mind. On this trek I explored Pinnacle Peak trail for the first time and didn't know what to expect. When I arrived in a saddle between two peaks of the Tatoosh mountains I knew this was the area for my sunset shoot.

In this shot I am looking north at the glorious Mount Rainier and if I rotate my camera 180º degrees I have an amazing view of Mount Adams just 45 miles (70 kilometers) south. Needless to say I was able to shoot two of my favorite peaks almost at the same time during sunset.