Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were on a road trip around the PNW and most of the locations we wanted to go to were raining, so we checked Mount Rainier National Park and there was no rain forecasted so we decided to go for sunrise. We spent the night at a friends house and got maybe 3 hours of sleep. We drove up barely awake and found that everything was covered in snow. We definitely were not expecting that. We drove carefully up to the planned location and arrived. It was freezing. We were totally unprepared for the 15° weather. So we ended up taking pictures and then warming up in the car and then taking pictures and warming up for the next hour. It was worth every tired and freezing moment.