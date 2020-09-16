All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of my favorite spots in Mount Rainier National Park, at the best time of the year. It was a great year for wildflowers and this area's meadows were bursting with color. Bugs were not too bad this year. This area is good for sunrise or sunset, well before or after the crowds. Morning light is better on the mountain. Sunset light provides a nice sunstar and warmth on the meadows. Keep your camera out on the way back down to the parking lot as the chances for great compositions are relentless.