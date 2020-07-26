All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

They say summer in the northwest usually starts around July 4th and I find that to be pretty accurate. The weather becomes warm and sunny, and snow in the mountains starts melting out. Mount Rainier national park is one of those places us locals always look forward to exploring.

One summer day a friend and I talked about doing a morning hike before sunrise so we could see the sun rise over the mountain. Unfortunately the clouds were too thick to see the mountain. But as the sun rose, it slowly started burning off the clouds. That morning my favorite shots were not of the mountain, but of the forest below as the rays of light made their way through the trees.