Mount Rainier NP, USA by Don Hoekwater

I was in Mount Rainier National Park, rushing to capture the mountain before sunset, when I passed this unnamed waterfall. It's gorgeous so I stopped to capture this view. Waterfalls are some of my favorite subjects, hence most difficult to pass and this one wasn't about to go without me photographing it. I like the layering as your eye follows the river up to the mountain peak in the distance. A rare landscape that works in portrait perspective. I hope you enjoy it.

