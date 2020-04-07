Mount Rainier NP, USA by Don Hoekwater

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in Mount Rainier National Park, rushing to capture the mountain before sunset, when I passed this unnamed waterfall. It's gorgeous so I stopped to capture this view. Waterfalls are some of my favorite subjects, hence most difficult to pass and this one wasn't about to go without me photographing it. I like the layering as your eye follows the river up to the mountain peak in the distance. A rare landscape that works in portrait perspective. I hope you enjoy it.