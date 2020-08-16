All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It is wildflower season at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state so I decided to get to the park early in the morning to avoid people and traffic. Last week I left my home in southeastern Washington and made the two and a half our drive to Mount Rainier National Park in central Washington. The Paradise side of the park is where I wanted to go to check out the wildflowers. As I ascended up the mountain road I came to the iconic Reflection Lakes.

In the past, when I have tried to get sunrise photos there I haven't had much luck with a good reflection or good color in the sky. On this particular morning the lake was filled with mist so I decided to stop and see what I could capture on my camera. It was 05:20 and already photographers were filling up the places along the lake. Sunrise was to be at 6am so I got my tripod and gear and headed to the lake to find a spot. Much to my dismay the wildflowers that were there were past their prime and did not look good at all. I opted to go down to the shore of the lake but be hidden from the other photographers. I started photographing but didn't think I had a wide enough lens so I had to run back to the car and get my 16-35mm lens. I tried using my graduated ND filter to give some color in the sky but it didn't do much good so I took that off. I photographed off and on for about 40 minutes. This was my favorite misty photo from that morning.