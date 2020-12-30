All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo while I was coming down from Mount Linzone after a day of trekking in the snow. At that moment the sun was almost setting and cast its golden light into the cool, humid air.

It was just over half an hour to go back to the pratenza point and that bare and lonely birch, at the edge of the cliff, caught my attention. Below the cliff, the shapes of the small town of Roncola blend in the winter mist.