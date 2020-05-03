Mount Harriet, Stanley, Falkland Islands by Simon Verrechia

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Standing at 290m, Mount Harriet is located 10 km west of Stanley, The Falklands capital. What started out as a battlefield walk up the southern section of the hill, soon led me along the narrow and rocky ridge west towards a war monument. With Stanley now in the distance to the east, the South Atlantic to the south, and the Two Sisters to the north, I decided to press on along the ridge towards the west of Mount Harriet. Finally, I came to the edge and was greeted with a spectacular view of Wall Mountain.

I decided to return to this spot to capture a sunset picture. The conditions were perfect; the mist had now descended over Wall Mountain. The sunset was one of the most striking and vivid I have ever seen, with colours changing from yellow, to a glowing orange then a deeper red. The fading light created a soft glow on the foreground rocks and vegetation in the midground. The rocks and winding road leads towards the misty mountain, and finally, the sunset.