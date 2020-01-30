Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was recorded in 2019 on 4inch x 5inch black & white film using a wood view camera and a 210mm fixed focal length lens (150mm is a "normal" focal length for 4inch x 5inch cameras). I wanted the motorcycle tracks on the hillsides to be emphasized so I used a light-red contrast filter over the lens to darken the bright blue sky. The camera's lensboard was tilted slightly forward to position the lens plane of focus so it covered both the near foreground and the far hills.

One exposure was made and the film was developed slightly longer than normal to expand image contrast on the film by one f-stop. The film was mounted in fluid and drum-scanned with a resolution of 5,000pix x 5,000pix x 16-bit pixel depth to obtain a black & white digital image of nearly one gigabyte in size. The image file was edited slightly using PhotoShop. As hoped, the final image does a good job of emphasizing the tracks of motorcycle riders who climb the beautiful hills.