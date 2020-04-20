Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Moss Glen falls in Granville, Vermont, USA is right on Rt.100 and can be accessed easily. I had been to this waterfall many times during fall season but it was always running low due to no much rain in September/October time. In 2018, I again planned my fall foliage trip to Vermont and explore new locations. Since there was a rain just a day before my trip, I decided to re-visit this waterfall. I was pleased to see wide and beautiful flow of water.