Moss Glen Falls, Vermont, USA by Jatinkumar Thakkar

Waterfall Assignment


Moss Glen falls in Granville, Vermont, USA is right on Rt.100 and can be accessed easily. I had been to this waterfall many times during fall season but it was always running low due to no much rain in September/October time. In 2018, I again planned my fall foliage trip to Vermont and explore new locations. Since there was a rain just a day before my trip, I decided to re-visit this waterfall. I was pleased to see wide and beautiful flow of water.

