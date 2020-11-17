User Icon
You are at:»»»Moscow, Russia by Alexander Novikov

Moscow, Russia by Alexander Novikov

Views: 713
Autumn Visions

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was just walking in one of the old Moscow parks. The weather was overcast. The mood also matched the weather, just as gloomy and sad. The camera, as usual, is always with me. I still had doubts about the lens-Canon 135 f / 2.0. Usually I use a wide-angle lens for landscapes, but this time I didn't take it. So I decided to make a vertical frame. And I decided to take a picture of this nice autumn alley.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®