Picture Story

I was just walking in one of the old Moscow parks. The weather was overcast. The mood also matched the weather, just as gloomy and sad. The camera, as usual, is always with me. I still had doubts about the lens-Canon 135 f / 2.0. Usually I use a wide-angle lens for landscapes, but this time I didn't take it. So I decided to make a vertical frame. And I decided to take a picture of this nice autumn alley.