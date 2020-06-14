All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We get very little fog here, so when it happens it is time to get out and shoot. This is the edge of the forest and the crabapple orchard at the Morton Arboretum outside Chicago. The trees in the background are misted out. With snow on the ground yielding ever more fog, the small tree in the background faded in and out. The light was very even, as expected, but the fog's density came and went. I had to wait for the proper moment so that I could see the small tree in the background, but just barely. This is a location worth visiting any time of the year, but winter can be especially beautiful.