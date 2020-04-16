Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

To get to the Upper Falls waterfall on Big Run River is a bit an adventure in itself. First need to go into the mountains to the small town of Thomas in West Virginia. From there you take a Rt 72 toward Parsons West Virginia. About half way to Parsons you turn off on dirt road going to an old fire tower. The dirt road is usually in good condition but couple miles in you turn left onto a dirt road that is more like a trail. If you don't have a four wheel drive and high clearance you need to turn around and go back.

About 5 miles on this road there is a picnic table someone hauled back into the woods. This is where you park and start walking. Walk about one mile until you come to bank of the Big Run River. You climb about 30 yards down a bank holding onto branches and roots. Slid down the last few yards and walk onto a large rock and there is this beautiful waterfall out in middle of nowhere. It is all worth it as you get your camera and tripod out and start photographing the waterfall.