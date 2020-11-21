All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the French Alps, Located in the area of Aigueblanche in the Tarentaise valley, the Morel torrent is one of the most formidable torrents of Savoie, for centuries Men have had to deploy ingenuity to protect themselves from its devastating overflows by creating these waterfalls on more than a mile long that break the force of the torrent which have mitigated its violence and since then it has become a peaceful torrent where it is pleasant to walk around.

At the end of its waterfalls we can see the large waterfall from a height of 80 meters.

It was in November 2015 during a nice and easy 2 hours hike that we can discover this beautiful site. The weather was slightly cool but pleasant with a beautiful light.

That was a perfect autumn day for make photos.