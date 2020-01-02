Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Moravia has always intrigued me. I did not always get a good light but this time the sky listened to my prayers and beautifully reflected the colors of the earth. In Moravia, farmers ensure that the way they perform field work is attractive to photographers. I think I was able to show both the beauty of the landscape and the curves that are characteristic of this region of the Czech Republic.