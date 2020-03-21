Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was in November and snow falling was delayed. It was a wonderfull day and I've decided to go to in Aletsch glacier region. Because it was end of the sommer tourist saison it was still quiet in the nature. So I went up to the Mossfluh about 2300m above sealevel. It was a warm and colorfull day without wind. The mirroring mountains in this beautiful small lake was incredible. I never saw a such phantastic scene in the past in this region. I was happy to be there at this moment.