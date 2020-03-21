User Icon
Moosfluh, Wallis, Switzerland by Daniel a Porta

Moosfluh, Wallis, Switzerland by Daniel a Porta
It was in November and snow falling was delayed. It was a wonderfull day and I've decided to go to in Aletsch glacier region. Because it was end of the sommer tourist saison it was still quiet in the nature. So I went up to the Mossfluh about 2300m above sealevel. It was a warm and colorfull day without wind. The mirroring mountains in this beautiful small lake was incredible. I never saw a such phantastic scene in the past in this region. I was happy to be there at this moment.

LPM Special Offer

