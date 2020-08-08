All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Wandering through the Monterey Bay Aquarium one afternoon, I found myself a bit mesmerized by the stunning colors and patterns of the schooling fish displays. These large, round tanks are filled with hundreds of fish moving in fascinating patterns, slightly chaotic yet wonderfully synchronized, shimmering in the reflected light. I immediately recognized an opportunity to create abstract images via prolonged exposures. Hand-holding my camera, I moved around the tank, experimenting with different shutter speeds and lighting while employing a bit of intentional camera movement to provide additional movement within the frame. This is my favorite image from the series.