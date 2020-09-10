All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The photo was taken on top of an italian mountain not far from where i live, one hour by train from Venice. Before going there, i was hoping for some clouds to create a long exposure but there weren't any of them. Instead the sky was mostly clear and fortunately i found these beautiful daisies like a subject, which were lighted by the sun during the golden hour. So i closed the aperture to create a sunburst. Even if it was July, so in the middle of summer, it was fresh because the mountain is at 1500m abouve the sea level.