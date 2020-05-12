User Icon
Montbrio del Camp, Tarragona, Spain by Xavi Flores

By on 0 Comments

Views: 529


After a full confinement time of seven weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic episode, May 2nd 2020 was the first day allowed to take a walk. It has been one of the most rainy spring seasons of the last years allowing multiple plants and flowers to growth. On that very first day of allowed walks within 1 kilometer of our homes, the feeling of a free spring inspired me to take this picture. The lowest possible shutter speed was used to capture the wind-caused movement of the flowers enabling the painting effect in the photography.

