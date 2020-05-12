Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a full confinement time of seven weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic episode, May 2nd 2020 was the first day allowed to take a walk. It has been one of the most rainy spring seasons of the last years allowing multiple plants and flowers to growth. On that very first day of allowed walks within 1 kilometer of our homes, the feeling of a free spring inspired me to take this picture. The lowest possible shutter speed was used to capture the wind-caused movement of the flowers enabling the painting effect in the photography.