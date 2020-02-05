Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Christmas is a special time all over the world, but nothing like it is on the east end of Long Island. The Montauk Point Lighthouse during the holiday season is amazing. The lighthouse gets decorated with Christmas lights and an over sized wreath. It really is beautiful to see it lit as you approach it on the highway. The magical glow in the early morning makes it a sight to remember.