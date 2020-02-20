User Icon
Lighthouse Assignment

Montauk Point Lighthouse, Montauk, NY, USA by Frederick Lingen

Montauk Point Lighthouse, Montauk, NY, USA by Frederick Lingen
Sunrise on the rocky east end of Long Island is a special experience. You're at the end of the world! Well at least the end of Long Island. Your seeing a sunrise maybe a few seconds before anyone else. At least you would like to think that! To have an unobstructed view of this sunrise really is a special treat for the soul.

