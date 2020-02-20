Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sunrise on the rocky east end of Long Island is a special experience. You're at the end of the world! Well at least the end of Long Island. Your seeing a sunrise maybe a few seconds before anyone else. At least you would like to think that! To have an unobstructed view of this sunrise really is a special treat for the soul.