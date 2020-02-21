Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Day out with the kids headed out to Montauk NY about 1hour and 30 min from the house we left early so we could get the morning light. So we stop at Camp Hero before old military site now a park and walk long the cliffs to a spot not that far from Light house and Leaned out to capture this incredible shot. water look so good I just wanted to Jump in.