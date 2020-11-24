User Icon
Autumn Visions

Mont Pelerin, Vaud Suisse, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson

Mont Pelerin, Vaud Suisse, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson
Automne brings wonderful colours to the woods, I drove through them several times but had no camera with me. One week-end, I could finally take a chance to go and take some pictures, but it was nearly the end of the "show" as several trees had already lost all their leaves. Despite this, the forrest was still magic, the colours had a beautiful gradient from yellow to brown. Unfortunately there was no sun that day, it would have been even more magic

