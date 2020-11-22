User Icon
Mont Kaaikop, Laurentian Mountain, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
Mont Kaaikop, Laurentian Mountain, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Mont Kaaikop, Laurentian Mountain, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
This shot of the Laurentian mountains is from the summit of Mont Kaaikop, an hour and a half drive north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This is the first week of October and the peak of autumn colour season. I loved the saturated foliage and the layers of curves created by the consecutive peaks leading to the ski runs at Mount Tremblant (upper right) 50 km away.

The viewpoint was reached by a 6 km hiking trail with an ascent of 350 meters. The photograph was taken in mid afternoon with the massive clouds acting as a big softbox.

