Standing at 12,600ft, -19 degrees in the middle of winter in the French Alps, I searched the landscape for a unique composition.

After a few hours exploring, I decided to capture this small section of the mountains with my telephoto lens. I love the way the harsh sunlight is hitting off the peaks, casting strong shadows across the landscape showing off the natural curves.