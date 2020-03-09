Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spent the first night in the Mont Blanc Massif at the Bel-Lachat Refuge. Waking up very early, I was hoping to take some nice shots of the mountains in the warm light of the sunrise. I started hiking and looking for some spots for my photos. Once in a while, a friendly IBEX goat approached our group and we took our time photographing these beautiful animals. I discovered a small pond and, luckily enough, I noticed the reflection of the Mont Blanc. This was the spot I was hoping for. I quickly set up my tripod and my Nikon D610 camera with a 16-35mm lens. I mounted my soft gradual ND filter from Lee and waited for the sun to shine. Soon enough, the morning light covered the snowy peeks of the Alpes and the reflection provided a nice foreground for the shot.

We can see in the picture the tallest peak in Europe, The Mont Blanc which has an altitude of 4,808m above the sea level. It is the third peak from the right of the photo. In the left hand side of the picture we can see Aiguille du Midi. This is a popular tourist destination that can be accessed by cable car from Chamonix, the city bellow. This cable car holds the record as the highest vertical ascent cable car in the world, from 1,035 to 3,842 m. From Aiguille du Midi you can cross over to Italy, over the mountains with The Vallée Blanche Cable Car. Also Aiguille du Midi is the starting point for many hiking and climbing trails in the mountains.