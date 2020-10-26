All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was on a road trip on the scenic byway 12 in Utah, USA when I just kept getting hit with bad luck at every turn. Car broke down, blown out tire, full camp grounds, etc. I just could not catch a break. I had decided to get off the beaten path and decided to explore small rural towns instead of the national parks when I found the quaint little town of Monroe, Utah.

As I was exploring, I had stumbled upon a local park that is hidden within a gorge that was just just filled with colorful trees of yellows, reds, oranges, and greens. I had actually never experienced autumn colors before and I was in awe. So I captured the colors and the feelings as best I could. I had always wanted to capture the essence of Autumn and felt like a close up of the gorgeous colors was exactly what I needed in my portfolio. I plan on finding this magical location again and really exploring the beautiful wonders it offers.