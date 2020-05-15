Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling to the eastern Sierra in fall has to be one of the most rewarding photo trips imaginable. Huge mountains, amazing color, a ghost town and of course Mono Lake, all a feast for the eyes. On this trip in October a few years ago I arrived at Mono Lake in time for sunset, the shore was so crowded with photographers it was impossible to frame a good shot. I managed to squeeze in beside a photographer who had a prime spot with a rock in the foreground but I couldn't get it in my shot. I waited patiently through the sunset knowing that the minute the sun dipped below the horizon many of the photographers would leave, and as I expected the man next to me packed up along with about 80% of the rest and I was able to get some breathing room. By the time the blue hour rolled around only my friends and I were left and I was able to make this image slowly and quietly.