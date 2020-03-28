Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Me and my dog spent six weeks in the autumn of 2017 exploring and photographing the Eastern Sierra Nevada of California. One evening high, thin clouds hung over Mono Lake. We headed out from out campsite about two hours before sunset and found a place to photograph the tufa formations away from other photographers. As the sun set the clouds lit up in a beautiful array of pastel colors, reflecting off the surface of the water and lighting up the sky.