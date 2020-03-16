Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The weather forecast promised nice colourful sunrise conditions, so I made a 10 minute drive from my hometown to this vantage point at the Waterlandse Zeedijk near Monnickendam. Sunrise was even more magical than I had foreseen. The high cotrast made it difficult to control the exposure, but I am quite content with the result. There was little to adjust in Lightroom. The dikes around the Gouwzee and the Marjermeer offer great photo opportunities all year round. Good for birdlovers too!