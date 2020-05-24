All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture shows a characteristic Spanish traditional landscape in full bloom, called 'dehesa'. In this case it is a Cork Oak dehesa. Actually it is originally a man-made landscape. During the early medieval times a lot of forests were chopped down for building houses and ships (for the Spanish Armada's for instance). But this type of landscape was people didn't cut all the trees, but left a tree standing every 20 meters. A kind of a woodland savanna existed, which is now one of the most biodiverse biomes you can find in Europe. This picture was taken in Monfragüe National Park and at the time of the picture the weather was not sunny and there was a lot of overcast, which enforced the saturation of the colors. In April these dehesa area's are coloring mainly purple and yellow.

The location was close to one of the most famous vulture rocks of the Park, just beneath the castle, called Castillo de Monfragüe. It is in the northern part of Extremadura, roughly 3 hours drive from Madrid. The best season I would say is definitely Spring, because of the colors of the blooming flowers.