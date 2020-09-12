All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A few of my photographer friends and I took a two day trip to this area in the Dolomites which is absolutely breath taking. After a steep uphill climb and +-18 kilos on my back we spent the night in our tents near the little lake or biotope called Lago delle Baste which sits at 2150m asl on the Mondeval plateau. The Mondeval meadows and pastures have been frequented since prehistoric times, and form part of the Pelmo-Mondeval regional nature reserve in the Belluno Dolomites. A short walk from where I took this photo eventually leads to the large boulder where the tomb of the Man of Mondeval and the burial site of this Mesolithic hunter with all his funerary equipment was found. It was an exceptional discovery, due to the observations and intuition of an enthusiast, Vittorino Cazzetta, to whom the museum of Selva di Cadore is named today.

The iconic photo that most people take in this area is of the small lake with the king of the Dolomites, Mount Pelmo reflected in the clear waters. Having already photographed those scenes in June, I did not want to repeat this in the early days of autumn. Waking up early, I chose to move away towards the eastern area of this small plateau and get the morning light on the slopes.

Scouting around I found this small out crop of rocks that mimicked the surrounding mountains and wanted them to form part of my composition. I also used a polarizer filter to enhance the golden colours in the scene.

The clouds moved in quickly and rain was predicted, so after a few more shots it was time to leave and begin the long descent back to our car and begin our journey home.