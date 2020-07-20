All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sometimes, when you can’t see the forest for the trees, it helps to change perspective and get out of the forest to photograph it. Near where I live there is a ruin of an ancient castle with a small tower that stands in the middle of a forest and provides for a nice view to the Swiss Jura mountains. When fall colors, evening light and some nice clouds come together an image is there to be taken. I don’t know how many times I climbed up that tower only to realize that the conditions weren’t quite right. So I was almost relieved when I finally got a decent shot of that forest scene.