Picture Story

I’m sure many of us would agree that autumn is the best season for landscape photography. When the sunlight hits colorful autumn leaves picture opportunities are plentiful. Sometimes they can even be too plentiful, and when I was out one day this October I struggled to find a composition, being almost overwhelmed by the colorful woodland scenes in front of me. So I took a step back and focused on a very simple composition that would probably work in any season. But the contrast of yellow leaves and the blue sky, together with the very soft autumn light, make this picture all the more appealing.